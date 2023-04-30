After 3 dry games Viola returns to victory. Castrovilli opens the scoring at the end of the first half, in the second half Dodo, Duncan, Kouame and Terzic complete the work

Too much Fiorentina for an increasingly sad Samp at the bottom of the standings. Ranking that sees the Viola instead making a triple leap forward, overcoming Sassuolo, Monza and Bologna in one fell swoop (which has yet to play against Juventus). It ends five to zero thanks above all to a second half with no history with too much difference in values ​​and motivations between the two teams. Italian changes half team after the Coppa Italia match with Cremonese. In front it’s up to Jovic, Duncan dusted off in the middle, Ranieri plays behind. But above all in goal Cerofolini debut in Serie A. Stankovic replies with Leris (who went out at half an hour with a shoulder problem, Djuricic is in) to support Gabbiadini and Lammers. The only real chance of the first thirty minutes came at Lammers’ feet after a good combination: but the attacker’s shot from an excellent position went high. See also Quagliarella show and Sampdoria celebrates: 2-0 at Empoli

Welcome back Castro — Low rhythms and a lot of imprecision with Fiorentina trotting for half an hour, then deciding to push. Opportunities consequently arrived with Duncan kicking wide and Ravaglia performing a miracle on Castrovilli’s shot deflected by Gunter. In added time Viola passes: Biraghi puts soft on the far post for Castrovilli who impacts with a right-footed volley. He ball on the post and then inside with Ravaglia motionless and first goal in this championship for the number 10 after the two in the Conference. He hadn’t scored in Serie A since 22 December 2021 (in Verona) with the terrible knee injury in between. The Dorians’ game basically ends here.

Viola spreads — Fixed the advantage Fiorentina plays smoothly while Samp totally out of the match. Driven by the usual sumptuous Dodo, now an idol of the fans, Viola attacks, has fun, shoots. And score. The doubling comes thanks to the Brazilian, who showed up on the pitch with his hair dyed purple, able to reiterate Jovic’s assist from the ground after a rejection by Ravaglia. In the 66th minute, game on the ice with Jovic serving Duncan, double dribbling and left foot (deflected) in the corner. Anyone who thinks of a severe punishment for a discreet Sampdoria in the first half, but wholly disappeared throughout the second half, hasn’t seen the rest. Amrabat recovers and sends Kouame into goal for the viola poker, then Terzic takes advantage of Jovic’s work to place the fifth goal in the corner. See also The best memes of the Champions League quarterfinal day

