Florentine strength 7. Vincenzo Italiano’s team wins in a friendly 7-1 against Sestri Levante : two goals from Sabiri, the others from Comuzzo, Kouamé and Kokorin, plus two own goals. Viola always in control of the race from start to finish. Here you are the men lined up by the Italian in the two strokes : Martinelli; Kayode, Comuzzo, Ranieri, Biraghi (10′ st Amatucci); Infantino, Amrabat, Duncan; Kouamé, Jovic (1′ st Kokorin; 21′ st Nzola), Sabiri (21′ st Sottil).

In a fantasy football key, a few clues from Fiorentina’s match tonight. Sabiri’s performance was very positive, scoring two goals (the second on a free kick) as an offensive left winger of the Italian trident. Jovic dry (to be reviewed, he was among the least positive), debut in the second half for Nzola that fails to make its mark. The baby Infantino was deployed from right midfield in a midfield trio with Amrabat (starter despite market rumors) and Duncan. Sottil also saw himself on the pitch, in the past friendlies not available to Italiano. Positive signals finally from Kouame, deployed as an outside in the trident. However, there was a lack of owners in every department in terms of auction.