West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the Conference League final to claim the trophy. The English break the deadlock in the 62nd minute with a penalty converted by Benrahma, after a handball by Biraghi detected by the Var. Fiorentina equalized in the 67th minute with a splendid diagonal from Bonaventura. When extra time seemed inevitable, West Ham found the 2-1 with Bowen: pocketed by Paqueta, the Viola defense failed to trigger offside and in the 90th minute Bowen made no mistake in front of Terracciano.

Fiorentina, in their second final lost in a few days after the defeat in the Italian Cup, recriminated for the goal disallowed at the end of the first half due to Jovic’s offside. Of note, in the first half, was the throwing of an object that hit Biraghi on the head: the viola captain, with a head injury, remained on the pitch with a showy bandage.