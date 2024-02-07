The anecdote told by Fiorello, about how he found Marco Mengoni behind the scenes, during the live broadcast of Sanremo

This morning, Fiorello it aired with his own show Long live Rai2a few hours after the end of the live broadcast of Sanremo 2024. Marco Mengoni, the co-host of the first evening of the Festival, was his guest and he revealed an unpublished background on what happened behind the scenes.

Today's evening, the second evening of the Festival will be broadcast and the singer will be there next to Amadeus Georgie. But yesterday, alongside the host, there was the winner of the last edition of the Festival, with the song Due Vite.

Only a few hours later Fiorello had him as a guest on his program Long live Rai2. Mengoni arrived live holding a sign with written: “Help!” Perhaps referring precisely to a few hours elapsed between the end of one program and the beginning of another.

The host welcomed Marco Mengoni with a long applause, which then spread to the entire audience. But she also wanted to tell a story anecdote happened behind the scenes, during the live broadcast of the Festival. Fiorello said:

CREDIT: RAI I went behind the scenes to visit the authors, to see how things were going, at a certain point I saw him, in a corner, saying: 'I'm not capable, I'm doing everything wrong, I'm not doing well.' He had done some crazy things. He presented well, sang well, had done everything very well. You are worse than me. Instead you did great!

The background story told by Fiorello and Marco Mengoni's response

The singer was actually very loved and appreciated by everyone, both for how he brought all his successes to the stage, but also for how he presented, alongside Amadeus. Responding to Fiorello about what he was doing living behind the scenes, he said:

I am Capricorn, Virgo rising. If everything isn't perfect, I don't like it.

Today, at the end of the first episode of the Festival, many were amazed by how Mengoni managed to entertain the audiencewith television times.