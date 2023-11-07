Fiorello with ‘Viva Rai2!’ starts with a bang and in the daytime of the second network it scores 20.2% with 1,055,000 viewers. As for yesterday’s prime time, ‘I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 4’ broadcast on Rai1 obtained 3,693,000 viewers and a 21.1% share, conquering the audience ratings in the segment and overtaking ‘Big Brother’ which on Canale 5 recorded 2,716,000 viewers and 20.5%. Third step of the podium for Italia 1 which with ‘The Protégé’ totaled 1,451,000 viewers and a 7.9% share.

Following the other prime time programs yesterday: On Retequattro ‘Quarta Repubblica’ (848,000 viewers, 5.8% share); on Tv8 ‘GialappaShow’ (812,000 viewers, 4.6% share); on the Nine the second episode of ‘The farmer seeks a wife’ (564,000 viewers, 3% share); On La7 ‘Atlantis Special: Rome of Piombo – Diary of a fight’ (453,000 viewers, 2.7% share); on Rai2 ‘Free All!’ (442,000 viewers, 2.5% share); on Rai3 ‘The invented truth’ (421,000 viewers, 2.4% share).