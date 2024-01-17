Fiorello show on Viva Rai2 on Mourinho's dismissal from Roma

New appointment with good humor for Long live Rai2the Morning Show led by Fiorelloin the company of Biggio, Casciari and of all the band.

We start, naturally, from the press review and, in particular, from a piece of news that is causing a lot of discussion at the moment: Mourinho's dismissal. “Good luck to De Rossi” Fiorello begins.

“Mourinho has already left Trigoria, but he will remain in Rome for another three months because, with the traffic there is, we know how it works”, jokes Fiorello.

Who then adds: “It also seems that he declared: 'I'm staying here and running in Sardinia, everyone does it anyway'.”

We continue with a comment on Julio Iglesias, stopped at the airport in the Dominican Republic, for a suitcase containing 42 kg of food. “Yesterday we were only talking about this”, jokes the showman. “Try going to America with mortadella in your suitcase and see what happens. It's worse than cocaine, guns or hand grenades! When Prodi went to America he was the Pablo Escobar of the mortazza. Morandi was much lighter, because he wore 'bananas and raspberries'. We don't know what Americans have against cured meats.”

