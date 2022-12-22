During today’s episode, December 22, 2022, of Viva Rai 2 Fiorello read live a message that arrived on his mobile phone from Mara Venier. The presenter complimented her friend on her show which is aired every morning on the second network, and confessed to him that in these days she is keeping them company as she finds herself forced at home with Covid: “My love, I too I look and you cheer me up. I got caught with Covid ”, wrote Mara Venier in the message.

“Sorry Mara (…) It’s a matter of fact that I read things live right away”, replied the Sicilian showman, realizing that he had read a private message. A small gaffe with which Fiorello announced to everyone that “Aunt Mara” is positive for the virus. One now wonders what she will be of the Sunday In Christmas episode. The Sunday broadcast of Rai 1 does not stop even if it is Christmas and will also be broadcast on New Year’s Eve, on 1 January.

At the moment, given Venier’s positivity to Covid, the most probable hypothesis is that on Christmas day a “best of” from Domenica In will be broadcast, waiting for Mara Venier to be well and negative. Fiorello told her: “Don’t worry, now passes quickly, in three days you’ll be fine”. It is therefore hoped that the presenter will be negative for the New Year’s live broadcast.