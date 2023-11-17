The second week of ‘VivaRai2!’ also comes to an end, Fiorello’s morning show which rings the alarm clock live from the Foro Italico with shots of good humor amidst music, dancing, luxury guests and above all an unlikely and exhilarating review of the day’s news . Yesterday Fiorello was quoted by Elly Schlein, leader of the Democratic Party, for the phrase ‘I wouldn’t have anything black to wear’.

Therefore, his reply could not be missing: “Once upon a time the communists quoted Gramsci, today they quote me… You can name a square in my name, but while I’m alive. I’ll even be happy with a driveway, you can write ‘Here Fiorello is not you can park – the showman joked – Meloni, when she learned that Schlein wasn’t coming, immediately said ‘Now who’s bringing the Prosecco?’. She was very sorry too”, concluded Fiorello.

In yesterday’s episode Fiorello had joked about the main themes that dominated the newspapers. Starting with Giorgia Meloni’s invitation to Elly Schlein at the Fratelli d’Italia event in Atreju. “Apparently Giorgia Meloni invited Elly Schlein to Atreju – she commented – Convinced that it was a location, Schlein searched for Atreju on Google Maps and ended up in a town from the Lord of the Rings. In the end – he concludes amidst laughter in the studio – she thanked him for the invitation, but she didn’t accept. ‘I don’t have anything black to wear’ was apparently her response.”