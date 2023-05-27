Unexpected for Rosario Fiorello guest today on Tv Talk, the program broadcast on Rai 3. Between comedy and deep reflections, the comedian spoke about his program Viva Rai 2. He explained how it was born, how he managed these mornings to keep feet a full show very early in the morning, but suddenly the gag. During the connection to Fiorello the phone fell and therefore framed the entire figure of the showman. “He wasn’t in his underwear!”. This is underlined by the conductor himself and the other guests of the program. In fact, the pandemic has accustomed us to scenes of this type: jacket and tie on top, boxers and slippers underneath. The tool of the television video call connection is a legacy of that period, now consolidated, but the scenario described above is always around the corner.

During the hosted visit, Fiorello answered various questions. Including if he will return to evening programs: “Many ask me to stay on early morning TV and abandon prime time. I listen to my audience for now”. And again: “Being coherent with a light and entertaining show when the news of the morning is the flooding of Emilia Romagna is not easy, but I think we gave a moment of happiness to those who watched us even from there”.

Finally we returned to Amadeus-Sanremo 2024 after announcing in recent days that Ama may not have been confirmed for the Festival. “You ruined the weekend for Roberto Sergio (CEO Rai, ed)”​, said the TV Talk host to Fiorello who then smiled and commented: “It is not possible to imagine a world in which Amadeus says no to Sanremo”.