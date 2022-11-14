“We have blocked our championship, the most beautiful championship in the world, to make room for the World Cup in Qatar, a country where all the inhabitants have written ‘Human rights’ on their doormats. They step on them every day. And we are closing the championship for all this? ”: Rosario Fiorello against the soccer world cup which will start next Sunday, November 20th. Speaking during Aspettando Viva Rai2 !, the live appointment at 7.15 on his Instagram profile and to follow on RaiPlay, he attacked the host country: “When have they ever played football in Qatar? When has there ever been a football championship there? Where did they play? In the oil wells? There was no space. There were drills “. For the showman “everyone should withdraw from this World Cup”, in disagreement with the policies of the regime.

Fiorello also recalled the words of the ambassador of the event and former professional footballer Khalid Salman, who just a week ago called homosexuality “mental damage”: “Did you hear what they said about homosexuals? All fans and insiders will be locked in a Fan Zone, in a confined space, and if they leave there they will be arrested. And are we closing the championship for all this? ”. Finally, a jab at Rai: “Did you spend 200 million to take the rights of these World Cups?”.