“They call us fascists? But do you think? We are in TeleMeloni, at the Foro Italico, with Mussolini’s obelisk behind… look, near my ear”. Fiorello, at the beginning of the second episode of ‘Viva Rai2!’, immediately talks about the case of the Celtic cross, after having claimed responsibility for the events of the debut episode, the announcement of the co-hosting of Marco Mengoni at the ‘Sanremo Festival’ by Amadeus and the ‘peace’ between Francesco Totti and Luciano Spalletti. “But there are also negative things”, he observes leafing through the newspapers, referring to the episode of the bodyguard with the Celtic cross medal around his neck, framed next to him yesterday morning.

“I gave the Celtic cross as a gift… We are from Rai: total ignorance! Those of culture have left… – Fiorello ironically justifies himself, taking up the gag of the cultural personalities who moved from Rai to La7 – Think that I know what the Celtic cross means? For me, the Celtic cross is like Dragon Ball…”. Then, again on the subject of Rai and La7, he continues: “The level is decreasing more and more, we’re down to primary school. Just think that I saw my daughter in front of the TV, I scolded her by saying ‘But how come, you’re in front of the television?’ and she replied ‘I’m watching La7, I’m studying!’. Nowadays, Rai3 which was the cultural TV is called Rai Cepu”.

(by Enzo Bonaiuto)