Viva Rai 2 – Fiorello makes too much noise, angry residents: “You can’t sleep anymore”

Those who live near the set of Viva Rai 2, in via Asiago, in Rome, can’t stand it anymore. The North Rome Party Facebook page published a post against Fiorello and his morning show. The residents are exhausted. Many complain of being woken up at dawn by the crowds and live songs. At the center of the protests is not only the disturbance of the public peace but also the dangerous position of the cage in which the program takes place.

“I don’t know how much longer we can resist. It’s okay to laugh but we need to sleep. A few days ago I opened the window and saw Raf while he was singing under my house. I like him, but he looks at you if I have to start hating it because he doesn’t let me sleep ”, says Mr. Giovanni.

“I saw Gualtieri when he came to have coffee with Fiorello. If he comes back I will tell him to find a solution, as fun as it may be we need to rest ”, continued Mr. Giovanni in his comment.

“I live opposite the Rai studios, those who live on the lower floors complain about the noise. And if a person feels bad he can’t get off the road because his car is blocked. Why are they doing this thing in the street?”, the words of Mrs. Paola who lives in via Montello.

The post published by the North Rome Party page asked the community for a personal opinion on the matter. “From 6.30 in the morning we no longer sleep in via Asiago and via Montello, due to the chaos created by Fiorello’s broadcast. The inhabitants are enraged and they are right. In fact, it is not clear why Rai, which has so many television production centers, allows itself to close a street and rob those who live there of sleep. Tell us what you think,” reads the post-complaint.

The comments are hundreds and not only of people who are experiencing this “unpleasant” situation. “Tell us in Trastevere, about the casino, 365 days a year”, writes Mario.

“I agree with the inhabitants of the neighborhood: it is a disturbance to the public peace, of which I was not aware. I hope someone will intervene”, writes Angelo. “This is yet another demonstration of the municipality’s lack of respect for us citizens,” adds Lorenza.

But not everyone agrees. “At 6.30 there are many people who wake up every morning to go to work, often on the opposite side of Rome. I could understand such a protest if it were a show that goes on the air from midnight onwards. But waking up early never hurt anyone.”

“Hooray Fiorello, in an area that comes to life at nine in the morning, full only of offices, Fiore’s gang is welcome”. And again: “I can understand the discomfort, it won’t last long and then a little joy combined with music and entertainment, I think it’s good. Fiorello makes us start the day cheerfully. Welcome, thank you Fiore and all the others”. To close the discussion Maria Antonietta: “Fiore, come to southern Rome, we will welcome you better”.