Lucia Annunziata’s farewell to Rai continues to cause discussion. Fiorello also intervened on the matter, with his well-known ironic edge, on Viva Rai2: “Italians are desperate since Lucia Annunziata left”. And he added: “They think that Italians are affected by these things. But no, she doesn’t give a damn. We are not the center of the world, I put myself in it too, we are nothing. We’re just acrobats.”

And again: “Nothing has ever changed. Now there is “TeleMeloni”: there is a government of the right and those of the right install those of the right, there is a government of the left and those of the left install theirs of the left, it has always been like this”. Then, addressing the journalist, referring to the content of the farewell letter, he said: “Annunziata, if you don’t agree with anything about this government, then you had to stay to fight from within. If you left, you left. For all this to go away, you have to understand where it comes from “.

A position, that of Fiorello, also taken up by Salvini: “Bravo Fiorello”, tweeted the minister. Moreover, the person concerned was also consulted on the issue, presenting her book at the Trento Festival of Economics: “Resignations are a serious thing – she said – I would like not to go back to this matter. It took me three days to write seven-eight lines, I weighed word by word and I’m there: I said it all, trying not to turn this story into a central story. These are resignations that it seems to me have been accepted. There is nothing strange”.