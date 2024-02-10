Fiorello was immortalized while walking with his daughter Angelica. What is known about her and why there is so much curiosity about her youth.

The daily appointment with has been going on for three months now Long live Rai2! and the lively management of Rosario Fiorello. Before the lively rhythm typical of the programming of the well-known live radio arrived, the presenter enjoyed a few weeks of well-deserved rest.

Precisely in those days, Fiorello was immortalized by the weekly magazine 'Chi' while walking through the streets of Rome with his daughter Angelica Fiorelloimmediately arousing interest in her.

Long brown hair pulled back in a ponytail, wearing an oversized t-shirt, shorts, sandals and a helmet clutched in her hand for the motorbike ride with dad. Angelica Fiorello presents herself as one seventeen year old girl natural looking and ready for adventure. Among his passions there is a lot to tell and, above all, to show.

Angelica was born in 2006 from the marriage between Rosario Fiorello and Susanna Biondoand seems to be used to television appearances starting from her father's sketches when she was very little. We saw her in dad's arms back in the day Fiorello Show (in 2009) and, moving on to more recent memories, she was in the audience several times Long live Rai2!.

On a particular occasion, in May last year, on the occasion of Fiorello's birthday, Angelica Fiorello performed a cover of “Io vagabondo” of Nomadi, in piano and vocal versions, moving his father with his talent.

Just like him, Angelica highlights great intonation and the ability to entertain the audience. Furthermore, in the video, the rain falls almost seems to highlight the poetic nature of the moment. Besides her passion for music, there is little information about her, other than the fact that she attends the classical high school in Rome and shares mom and dad's affection with her older sister, Olivia Testa.

Born from Susanna Biondo's previous relationship with the entrepreneur Edoardo Testa, Olivia is 28 years old, and currently lives in the affection of her mother and stepfather. The girl has always considered Fiorello as a true parent, considering that the host and his current wife have been in a relationship since 1996 and got married in 2003.