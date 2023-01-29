“But would you sing it?”: Rosario Fiorello convinced Guido Crosetto to sing “Bella Ciao”, a partisan chant often demonized in right-wing Italian circles referring to the League and the Brothers of Italy.

From the stage of the charity event organized by the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, the conductor approached the Minister of Defence, one of the founders of FdI, and began to target him. Up to “forcing” him to sing what he later called “a song of liberation”.

The evening, organized in favor of the palliative care center of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, hosted by Eleonora Daniele, also saw Giorgia and Laura Pausini on stage, united in the cause.

In the audience a very rich parterre with the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, the coach of the Italian national football team Roberto Mancini and many medal-winning sportsmen, including Marcell Jacobs, Gianmarco Tamberi, Bebe Vio, Federica Pellegrini, Alessandra Sensini, Elisa Di Francisca. Also present were the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci and the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi.