Fiorello calls live “Giorgia”, imitator of Meloni. In reality she is really the premier

An alleged imitator of the Prime Minister, named “Giorgia”. The leader of Fratelli d’Italia spoke this morning on the show “Viva Rai2!” conducted by Fiorello, who passed her off as a talented imitator of the head of government.

“Last night I was at a friend’s house, there was a girl called Giorgia. This girl tells me, ‘You know I do impersonations’. Imitate Giorgia Meloni. Incredible, she does a crazy imitation ”, the story of the showman who immediately called“ Giorgia ”on the phone. “Hello Giorgia, are you there? Hello, I’ll put you live”, Fiorello began, immediately asking to re-propose his response to last Friday’s protests at the CGIL congress. “I want to thank those who challenge me, even with effective slogans, even though I didn’t know that Ferragni was a metalworker”, repeated “Giorgia”, then making fun of the now famous phrase uttered during the Vox event: “That doesn’t I can do it, she screamed like crazy. Then he concedes: “I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian”. Next to Fiorello, Biggio applauds and underlines: “she IS an imitator, let’s remember that otherwise people will think it’s her”.

“Who did you vote for politically?” Fiorello then asks. “Vote to the left”, Meloni jokes, adding that he did not vote in the Democratic Party primaries. When asked to also imitate Elly Schlein, the premier specifies that she “only knows how to imitate Meloni”.