Fiorello talks about himself in a new way, in a long interview broadcast by Tg1 last night after the 8pm edition. “What if they asked me to take the field? When I was in Milan yes, Berlusconi was there at the time, we worked together with him so it happened,” revealed the showman. “I wouldn't be capable of it. I'm part of the old guard, not that I want to compare myself to those greats, but at the time we didn't know who Walter Chiari was voting for. I want to do entertainment and not politics,” he explained in the conversation with the director of the first news program Gian Marco Chiocci.

Fiorello also recalled the anecdote of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who was his daughter's babysitter: “My wife said she was very good, she studied in the meantime and didn't let the little girl play with dolls, but she loved Lego, she built and had constructions done. However, a nice memory, nothing to say about Giorgetta.” “I get anxious with interviews” admitted Fiorello, “despite the fact that I'm now on the threshold of forty years of career, interviews make me a little anxious, because sometimes I feel like I'm not up to the question, or be banal. As the interviewer asks you the question, I think in my brain 'I've already said this, you can't say this'. Then, now, with political correctness it becomes even more difficult, you have to measure your words no matter what you say.”

We then talk about the great success of his show Viva Rai 2: “Where do I find the desire every morning? I wonder that too. There is this magic and there is nothing to do, when you take the first step on the stage the magic is immediately created, everything disappears. And it turns off immediately when you say 'See you tomorrow'.” Fiorello and the entire Viva Rai 2 team will move to Sanremo during the week of the Festival, and he will be co-host of the last evening alongside his friend Amadeus: “There will be the glass of “Viva Rai2!” at the Ariston, I will have the opportunity to enter the theater but not to go on stage – the showman anticipated -, we have given ourselves a rule with Amadeus, I have to go on stage on Saturday, the last evening of the Festival, its last. So I have to pick him up and take him away. Until then I will be able to enter the hall, there will be signs on the stage saying “I cannot enter” with my face. I can get to the top of the stairs but not down and to the stalls but not up. That doesn't mean things can't be done. I can also have guests and surprises that Amadeus doesn't know about. Who knows. If it will really be his last Festival? Yes, but in my opinion he'll be back in two years.”

But if someone like Fiorello can make others laugh, who can make someone like him laugh? “Life makes me laugh” he confessed, “while what we see on the news and read in the newspapers doesn't make me laugh. Certain news darkens life, which is why in the morning we would like to be that little window of good humor that lasts 45 minutes. Then the rest of the day we talk about that. I try to keep morale high.”

During the interview on Tg1 there is space for a memory of his teachers: “Pippo Baudo? A figure of reference for all Sicilians who have undertaken a career. His birthday is like Christmas for us. Am I his heir? Let's say we do different things. For me his heir is Amadeus. He failed me at an audition, he didn't take me because he told me I had to do something else, in the sense that I wasn't 'a three-minute artist'. 'In three minutes you just say your name', these were his words, 'I need people who can give me a show in three minutes, you need an entire program but I'm already here'”.

And again: “Mike and Maurizio Costanzo are the ones I had the most to do with. Maurizio Costanzo was instrumental in the change of direction of my life, he arrived at the moment when I decided to change my life from Milan and come to Rome. He welcomed me at the Costanzo Show, then we did an edition of Buona Domenica and there I met my wife Susanna. We spent five wonderful years with Mike, we did an advertising campaign for a telephone company and we had a lot of fun. He had fun like a child.”

Taking stock of his life and career, with his “64 years in May”, Fiorello declared himself satisfied: “Without what we experienced in the past there would be no present as you are today, if you change something you change everything. For me that's fine, everything that was there, I wouldn't touch anything. Even the bad things. I would have loved to be a crazy footballer, lately a crazy tennis player. But, obviously, I didn't have the right characteristics to become a champion of anything. Regrets? That of not having been able to study as I would have liked. I wasn't bad at school, my problem was attendance and that I didn't go to school. But when I went I worked a lot. I wish I had read more and I really wanted to study music and learn to play an instrument. And above all I would have loved to learn to speak a foreign language like English. I have given up many beautiful things just because of the embarrassment of speaking English.”

“Say enough? I always wanted to give up on the third day” – he confessed – “I always said 'Enough', but I reached sixty-three. But anyway I think we're getting closer, I don't think I'm one of those who will have a super long career. I think these are the last moments of a beautiful career, I can't complain about anything. But let's not say anything: I once said 'I'll stop at fifty' and I'm already sixty-three, so…”.