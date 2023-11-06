At Sanremo 2024 “I will be there every night but I won’t go on stage”. Fiorello, after hosting Amadeus’ first big announcement about the next festival, the co-hosting of Marco Mengoni in the first evening (“a great thing”), talks to reporters about his involvement: “I will be outside the Ariston with my glass which will be a little smaller than this one at the Foro Italico, will be a ‘tender’. But I am forbidden to go up on stage – he jokes – I could reach at most half the room or remain above the ladder”.

To those who ask him if Amadeus will also take part in Sanremo 2025, as is rumoured, Fiorello replies: “In my opinion they are pulling his jacket – he says, pretending to check whether there is any manager listening behind him – now Rai has denied it, it has said ‘it’s not true that there are negotiations’ but they asked him. He doesn’t have the courage to tell me. We’ll know in August. Amadeus usually calls me in August and says: ‘What are you saying?'”

Finally, a joke about the possible involvement in Sanremo 2024 of Francesco Totti, Fiorello’s guest today together with Amadeus and Mengoni: “Totti host of an evening? In my opinion Amadeus told him”, he says laughing.