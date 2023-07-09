Fiorello and the protests of the residents: If ‘Viva Rai2’ takes place, it will no longer be in via Asiago”

The protests of the residents of via Asiago convinced Rai to look for a new location for the next season of “Viva Rai2!”. This was confirmed by Fiorello, host of the popular show broadcast live from 7.15 in the morning, from Monday to Friday, in front of the Rai studios in the street of the Prati district.

In recent days, the CEO of Rai, Roberto Sergio, had explained that Fiorello’s temporary absence from next season’s schedules was due precisely to the dispute with the residents of via Asiago fed up with the inconveniences. In the past few hours, the hypothesis of solving the problem with compensation for condominiums and the installation of anti-noise panels had also been circulating.

“Very imaginative reconstructions”, as defined by Rai in an official note dedicated to the “querelle Viva Rai2! – residents of Via Asiago”. “We never thought of meeting the residents of via Asiago individually, just as we never provided for any type of compensation. We do not lend ourselves to these exploitations”, declared Rai. “As for the degradation, we had already explained in recent days that in that street, in addition to the residents, employees, managers, technicians, DJs, singers, artists, personalities from the world of culture, politics, some for work, some just to participate in broadcasts of Rai Radio channels. And precisely that part of the street concerned, “indicted”, has always been returned to the citizens, after each broadcast, in perfect condition. It is also regrettable to note that the popularity of the programme, authorized by the competent authorities to take place live in that strip of street, and the success of Fiorello’s idea are used to fuel controversy to the detriment of a radio and television production which has seen millions of Italians become passionate , have fun, starting over 100 days with a smile and good humour”.

It was Fiorello to definitively clarify that “Viva Rai2” will not return to via Asiago. “It’s me who has to do the program so who better than me can tell me how things are?”, He said in a video posted on his Instagram profile.

“First point, I renew my apologies to the inhabitants of via Asiago for the damage and inconvenience, we really didn’t think that the program would take that turn, we thought we were doing something inside the glass but then it developed outside, with the audience arrived, in short, we got a little out of hand and we apologize again for this”, continued the conductor. “Point number two is that Viva Rai 2, if it were to be done, it will not be done again in via Asiago, I’m telling you this, so let’s stop saying we will pay or something else: we are looking for a new location by November and we hope to find it” .