Fiorello had said it: “I will ask John Travolta to do something that if he accepts his career could end up in Italy”. And in the end the American star, after giving Amadeus a tutorial of his most iconic cinematographic dances, from 'Saturday Night Fever' to 'Grease' to 'Pulp Fiction', goes out with the host of the 2024 Sanremo Festival from Ariston and he reaches Fiorello in front of his Aristonello.

“This is devil, this is communist, he sang 'Bella Ciao',” Fiorello says to Travolta in macaronic English referring to Amadeus. “Listen to me, John. You danced everything but we will do something special: in Italy there is the national anthem and then this dance, the Qua Qua Dance”, he says showing him the moves of the duck ballet to which he mixes a tarantella tour. The finale is for a three-way choreography to the tune of the 'Ballo del Qua Qua'. “This man who has done everything in his life, he will have the end of his career here tonight“, says the Sicilian showman while Travolta (who receives the translation in his earpiece) laughs.

A very danced but almost silent speech by the American actor, except for the initial exchange of words with Giorgia, to whom he talks about his connection with Fellini's 'La Strada'. “When I was 4 years old I saw 'La Strada' for the first time with mum and dad and I loved it. I fell in love with Giulietta Masina. I didn't understand why she was dying and my dad told me that she died because they had broken her heart and ever since then I thought I would never break anyone's heart.”

Travolta also joked about Amadeus' fifth and final Sanremo as soon as he met him: “After 5 Sanremos, what a great shape you are in.” “Why do you also know that this is my fifth Sanremo?”, says Ama. “Of course in America we don't talk about anything else. They tell me that there are primaries right now, to find out who will be the next host”, says Travolta to the laughter of the Ariston audience. The sketch also includes a joke from Amadeus about the fine for advertising on Instagram: “Giovanna, take a photo of me with Travolta and I'll post it on social media. My social networks are Televideo”.