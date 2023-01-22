The ex-conductor fiorella rodriguez She is happier than ever with her Spanish boyfriend Iván Micol, whom she met on Instagram, according to the protagonists themselves. Likewise, the former presenter of “América espectáculos” revealed that her new partner had already expressed his desire to marry her and, if the wedding took place, it would be in Murcia, a city in Spain, where her 27-year-old gallant was born. .

“He already told me that he wants to marry me. I get married, normal”, expressed the actress. In the same way, she once revealed that her daughter, at first, did not inspire confidence in her current partner, until she got to know him better and now she considers him a “respectful, kind and chivalrous” person. ”.

Fiorella Rodríguez announced her new relationship with the Spanish Iván Mikol in August 2022. Photo: composition LR/ @FiorellaRodríguez / Instagram

How many years apart are Fiorella Rodríguez and her boyfriend?

Former miss Peru 1994, fiorella rodriguezis currently 48 years old, while Iván Micol is 27. However, the age difference of two decades has not been an impediment to the existence of the chemistry that keeps them together and they could soon say yes.

“I feel like I want to be with her for the rest of my life. She gives me peace, joy; she is a God. We are homemade, we seek tranquility more than noise. We like to have fun at home, watching a movie or chatting. When she walks she gives off a magical aura. Everybody turns to see her”, said the Spaniard.

Fiorella Rodríguez introduced her new boyfriend Ivan Mikol. Photo: Capture America TV

Iván Micol left everything for Fiorella Rodríguez

The boyfriend of fiorella rodriguez, Iván Micol, revealed in an interview that he met the actress through social networks and it was on a trip that she made to Spain that they were able to meet in person. Likewise, he revealed that he left her projects to be with the presenter in Peru.

“I had never been to Latin America, that is, I left everything in Spain for her. Yes, I had a return ticket, but I’m not leaving without it,” said the Spaniard.