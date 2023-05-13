“I must have destroyed it,” he jokes fiorella rodriguez. It refers to the musical piece “Nocturne op.9 No.2”, by Chopin. She plays the piano at least once a week and resorts to this melody with the same predilection with which she chooses a bottle of Johnson’s Baby: “It seems to me such an authentic smell, so rich. I won’t change it for any expensive perfume”. Her convictions make up each of her layers: former Miss Teen 1992, ex-postulant to Miss Peru 1995, model, actress, host, public relations, producer and, since she was 38 years old, psychologist.

“My family thought that I had already passed certain years of study and that I had found my vocation in art. She never thought that a woman in her late 40s would tell them: ‘I’m going to resume my career.’ But it was super-pleasant news for everyone”, remember the also known as ‘Friendship‘, who at twenty-something, as he narrates, had started his career at the Ricardo Palma University.

What made you go back to university?

It was a personal commitment. When I got into the artistic theme, I left everything: she worked as a hotelier in Costa Verde and studied Psychology. But it was a commitment to always return to university and finish it (…). It was all very different because there were new courses and I would suddenly return to study with pipes.

—You arrived in a classroom when you already had fame…

—He was carrying a daughter, he was carrying fame, he was carrying a marriage. that’s why they told me ‘Aunt Star’. “Hey, aren’t you the one with…?” “Shh. Shut up. She studies ”(Laughs). So, sure, there are pros and cons. The pro is that at a certain age you are not afraid to ask (…). Even the teachers were contemporaries.

—Being a television figure, you would expect your academic choice to be related to cameras, but you chose Psychology. Do you plan to pursue the career?

-Don’t know. I am not closed to the possibility. I don’t know because I am totally devoted to art. I use psychology a lot as a tool for my day to day (…). I have applied it a lot to my work as an artist, because, somehow, also interpreting characters requires a bit of psychology.

However, when she remembers that “Criminal Minds” is at the top of her personal repertoire of series, a burst of enthusiasm leads her to spread her arms and smile: “The forensic issue has caught my attention all my life… There it is! I would like to practice forensic psychology. At some point in my life, I don’t know, work at the FBI.”

fiorella rodriguez use an agenda and, on each sheet, leave a large percentage for the surprise. “Right now I have to do a lot of things during the day and I have to report to my employers by email, but if someone is outside with a car, they honk their horn and tell me: ‘Let’s go south’, I’m going to do everything what I have to do in the car, but I’m leaving”.

—Then, it would be difficult to answer the question “What does Fiorella Rodríguez do in a day?”.

—Yes, very complicated (…). Once I had an event in Callao and the event ended at 7:00 pm I put on the Waze and it took me two hours to get to my house, and the airport was three blocks away. I spoke with a friend who was in Trujillo, who was going to perform at a marinera event. I went to the airport and went to see her. I stop with my passport in my wallet, with the document ready to travel. She called me my family: “Skinny, where are you?”, And I: “I’m in Trujillo.” I went into such fits of laughter! And my partners have to put up with that, you know me. I give those impulses a lot of opportunity.

—And do you give criticism a chance, for example, about the age difference with your partner?

—It doesn’t bother me at all because I am a super respectful person in general, and I respect the ways of thinking, but life is mine. The issue of age doesn’t bother me because my ‘old men’ were 20 years older: I’ve seen how a beautiful marriage has succeeded 20 years apart. It ended due to the death of my ‘old man’, but it is a marriage of almost 50 years. So the age difference issue has never been foreign to my family.

Left: Fiorella Rodríguez with Iván Mikol, her boyfriend. Right: Fiorella Rodríguez with Mikella Callegari. Photo: archive by Fiorella Rodríguez / composition by Jazmín Ceras / La República

The independence of the artist was not alien to her family either, an independence that was born thanks to the camaraderie of her father, raphael rodriguez. “She would climb me on the buses and tell me: ‘In half an hour we’ll meet at the house.’ And you already saw how I, girl, tried to see which line would take me to the apartment. She had to be located in this life, that is, she taught me to defend myself very well ”.

What is the best gift you have ever received?

—I really like the writings, the messages. When I first met Iván (Ivan Micolboyfriend) through social networks, he wrote me such a heartfelt message… You have no idea how much I value time, it seems precious to me: time does not come back, it goes by very quickly.

“And what are you occupying your time with now?”

-In the theater. I am super happy because I return to the theater after the pandemic. I am at the CAFAE-SE Cultural Center, from Friday to Sunday, in a hilarious play called “Ghosts”, in a character that allows me to play too much and I am very grateful for that, because for me it is a gift that they allow me to laugh so much.

fiorella rodriguez it did not click with virtuality. With the screens aside, she decided to continue weaving the mother-daughter relationship with Mikella Callegari, 24 years old. “Mike is also a very good friend of mine. I value her way of thinking, I consider her advice. He is a person to whom I turn for many moments of my life. She knows that she has all the confidence in the world to play the subject that she wants with me, ”she describes.

—What did Mikella advise you when you left the “The Great Celebrity Chef” contest?

—That he take advantage of any repechage. There may be surprises. She sometimes looks like her mom. I just act, then I think. She is the opposite: she thinks and then.

—And in this dynamic of acting and then thinking, have you come across something that has led you to regret it??

—I will never regret anything. I think everything is good for something.

“I am a person who lives with great enthusiasm”, confess. In addition to the staging, she is excited about the concept of camaraderie that she reformulated a week ago together with Iván and Mikella: “We have just moved, there is a beautiful illusion for a new home.” She houses, in this cool space, a piano.

