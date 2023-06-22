fiorella rodriguez appeared in the FINAL of “The great chef: celebrities” as a special guest. On June 21, the actress starred in an emotional moment with Karina Calmet and Ricardo Rondón (winner of the season), who were preparing their last dish. The former television host was also very excited to share with her colleagues and the public again after her elimination in the first editions of the kitchen space. However, no one expected her to make an unexpected revelation about her partner. By telling it, she surprised everyone on the set of Latina.

What did Fiorella Rodríguez say about Ricardo Rondón?

The interpreter entered the television studio and generated the astonishment of her companions. She approached them to greet them and give them a few words of encouragement. Before leaving the set, she told a particular anecdote with Ricardo Rondón while she was watching him.

Ricardo Rondón is the winner of “The Great Chef: Famous”. Photo: Latina Capture

“I have great affection for Rondón. I adore him. My first television kiss was with him.”said the actress. José Peláez was impressed by this revelation. “Tremendous confession”, he expressed, which generated the laughter of his guest. “Even if you don’t believe it, at some point I was a gallant,” added the reality show finalist.

Did Fiorella Rodríguez and Ricardo Rondón kiss on television?

Few know that Fiorella Rodríguez and Ricardo Rondón shared an intimate scene in a well-known Peruvian soap opera. It was in the production “Lluvia de arena”, from 1996. In “The artist of the year”, Gisela Valcárcel spread images of the passionate kiss that both gave each other in an open signal.

On social networks, users also showed said excerpt from the 90s series broadcast on América Televisión. Both have a long history on the small screen and have starred in several soap operas, as well as news outlets.

