Fiorella Rodríguez expressed her happiness when announcing her participation in the new Peruvian film “Are we married? Yes, my love ”with Slavic Yidda.

The actress and former news anchor, who spends one of the best moments of her life with Jean Pierre Díaz, shared the news in a press release.

“I am happy to return to the cinema with a comedy and with friends. It is my tenth film and I am very excited that in the midst of this complicated situation it is possible to continue making films “, said the former figure of America Television.

She will play Lizandra, an elegant and fine fashion designer whose sarcasm will put the eager bride in a tight spot, a role that Slavic Jeddah is in charge.

Fiorella Rodríguez returns to the big screen in comedy with Yidda Eslava. Photo: Fiorella Rodríguez / Instagram

Fiorella Rodríguez and her boyfriend support entrepreneurs

At the end of 2020, Fiorella Rodríguez and Jean Pierre Díaz showed their solidarity side by bringing help to Chiclayan entrepreneurs who have suffered the impact of the crisis due to the pandemic.

They traveled to the interior of the country to promote responsible tourism and listen to businessmen. Thus they arrived in the capital of Lambayeque to meet businessmen who have reinvented themselves in recent months.

“We have had the opportunity to see beautiful places that, due to the pandemic, have to continue to move forward,” said the actress in a statement.

