Without a doubt, 2022 is a year that Fiorella Retiz will not forget At that time, the former reporter of “La banda del chino” was supported by Aldo Miyashiro by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”. These images caused controversy in Peruvian entertainment because the TV host had an apparent “solid” relationship with Erika Villalobos, the mother of his children. This time, the journalist told the other side of the story and how she was affected in the labor aspect.

In an interview with Giancarlo el “Flaco” Granda, Fiorella Retiz revealed that she was very worried about work after her ampay with Aldo Miyashiro, because she had a child that she had to take care of. “A lot of (doors) were closed to me and it worried me because I had a child to support. It seemed a little unfair to me because at work I have always been impeccable”held.