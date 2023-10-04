Wedding in sight? Fiorella Retiz referred to her desires and desires for the future and has declared herself a romantic who dreams of getting married and starting a family. The member of ‘La casa de Magaly’ assured that she evaluates her current relationships with the purpose of achieving her aspirations. What else did she say? Find out in the following note.

What did Fiorella Retiz say about her future plans?

Fiorella Retiz He acknowledged that one of his biggest dreams is to get married in a dream ceremony and that being able to commit to someone in the future makes him very excited.

“(Do you want to get married?) Yes, I want to wear white, get married on the beach or some kind of cabin, just like in ‘Twilight.’ “I’m dying for them to ask for my hand, to have the ring,” stated the former reporter of ‘The Chinese band to Trome.

Fiorella pointed out that, although she wants to get married, at the same time it scares her because she fears a separation. “Yes, I believe in marriage. I want and hope at some point to get married, but I want to be sure because I don’t want to get divorced. That is more expensive than getting married. That’s why I say that I’m taking things slowly, I would also like to live in Europe and study production audiovisual”, Retiz declared.

What did Fiorella Retiz say about the possibility of acting with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

Fiorella Retiz He referred to the soap opera ‘Perdóname’ in which he participates Aldo Miyashiro, Erika Villalobos and their children. She pointed out that there is no possibility of her being part of this production, even though she has an interest in the world of acting.

“I studied acting and did several plays, also a miniseries and, if at some point I get the opportunity to be part of a cast for a soap opera, that’s normal. Rather, I’m going to complain to ‘JB on ATV’ because they didn’t call me to do the ‘Devórame’ sketch,” said the journalist.

“In that production, I wouldn’t work, don’t go overboard, if I don’t do it, there are things I wouldn’t do for money, but if there are other novels and other stories, yes,” he said in an interview for the newspaper Trome.