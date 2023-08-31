Nothing was saved. Fiorella Retiz starred in the new preview of the last episode of ‘La casa de Magaly’. The former member of ‘The Chinese band’ He opened up in a conversation with Andrés Hurtado during the reality show about the so famous ampay that he starred in with Aldo Miyashiro.

What did Fiorella Retiz say about Aldo Miyashiro?

Fiorella Retiz revealed to Andrés Hurtado how he met Aldo Miyashiro and how the complicity that was later reflected in the ampay of ‘Magaly TV, The Firm’.

“I worked with him since I was 18 years old. It was the moment in which we began to share a lot with the soccer team. Every weekend working together. We love to read, but we read a lot of soccer books and we spent hours and hours talking; good conversation and admiration”, said the sports reporter.

Despite this, Retiz denied that she and Aldo had an affair and argued that “The only thing on television is a kiss on a balcony.”

However, Andrés Hurtado did not hesitate to question her and ask her about the events that would have happened off camera. “The only thing on television was a kiss and off television? That was not the first day you kissed and I see it in your eyes”, argued the popular ‘Chibolín’.

