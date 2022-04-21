Fiorella Retiz published her apologies. On April 21, minutes after Aldo Miyashiro’s statement in “La banda del chino”, his former reporter and protagonist of the media scandal of infidelity, published a message on Instagram where he was sorry for what happened and apologized publicly to those affected.

What did Fiorella Retiz say?

“I am very sorry for what has happened. I apologize to all the people involved, “she said by way of introduction in obvious reference to Erika Villalobos, Aldo Miyashiro’s wife and mother of his children.

“There are no words to express my pain and sorrow. I never thought to live something like this, “said Fiorella Retiz, who pointed out that she will reflect on her actions. “Now, alone and in shame, I will face the consequences. To everyone who knows me and has supported me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

21.4.2022 | Post by Fiorella Retiz after Aldo Miyashiro acknowledged infidelity. Photo: Fiorella Retiz/Instagram

Fiorella Retiz was left without a job after ampay with Aldo Miyashiro

After Magay TV, the firm broadcast the images of Fiorella Retiz with Aldo Miyashiro late at night, it was learned that the former reporter of “La banda del Chino” would leave the host of the program “Click” on VIVA TV.

“The general management of the ‘Click’ program has decided not to renew the contract of Fiorella Retiz, who served as host of the program. We thank you for the work you have done during these months, ”says the text broadcast by the television station.