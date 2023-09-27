Fiorella Retiz reappeared on the ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ program to provide the latest details of the legal process she is carrying out with Aldo Miyashiro. It is important to emphasize that the journalist denounced the presenter of ‘The Chinese band for the alleged crime of harassment, in addition to pointing him out as “the only one to blame” in case something happens to her or her family.

Despite all the scandal, the influencer also came forward and was very happy for having received the love and understanding of the public after her time in ‘Magaly’s house’. “After having gone through my catharsis… you learn from your mistakes, you assume your mistakes, you accept the consequences and you continue your life trying not to make them again. During Patricio Suárez Vertiz’s concert it happened to me that many ladies approached me and told me “You could be my daughter, I’m just telling you to have a lot of strength and faith in the Lord,” and they hugged me. And I sat down and told myself that I wasn’t going to cry anymore, but how nice it is to feel that people have been able to connected with you, have understood the situation, have accepted this mea culpa and have been able to identify with this human being who is not perfect,” declared Retiz.

