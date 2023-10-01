Fiorella Retiz It caused surprise when it was announced as the new hit of ‘La casa de Magaly’. In the coexistence reality show, the former ‘La banda del Chino’ reporter spoke for the first time about what happened after the ampay in which she starred in 2022 with Aldo Miyashiro. The former driver received the support of her colleagues Andrés Hurtado, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz and Alfredo Benavides. Along these lines, Fiorella declared for a local media that her participation in the ‘Urraca’ reality show helped her to make the public know her.

“I think that in ‘Magaly’s House’ people got to know me, they knew what I was like, I think they saw a human being, not how they had sold him,” said Fiorella Retiz for Trome. Furthermore, she assured that if she had the opportunity to act in the América TV soap opera, ‘Perdóname’, she would reject it, since she considers that it is a closed issue for her life.