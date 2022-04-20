Fiorella Retiz was removed from its technology program. The management of “Click”, a program that she hosted, decided not to renew her contract due to the images broadcast yesterday by Magaly TV. She was caught with Aldo Miyashiro, husband of Érika Villalobos, after a soccer game.

“The general management of the ‘Click’ program has decided not to renew Fiorella Retiz’s contract, who was the host of the show ”, says the message. “We thank you for the work you have done during these months,” adds the text.

Statement on the continuity of Fiorella Retiz. Photo: diffusion

The Republic confirmed that Fiorella Retiz did not want to testify until the ampay came out. However, after its broadcast on national television, the now former television presenter has not spoken or given her version of the event.

The reporter has also disabled comments on her social media after the trailer aired around 2:00 pm on April 19. On Twitter, she blocked her profile.

Last weekend she was recording the game of the Once Machos club, where she works as a content creator. To date it is the last thing that she posted on her Instagram stories.