Fiorella Retiz returns to social networks with a clear message: he is looking for his peace of mind and has decided to put aside the criticism generated by the ampay launched by Magaly Medinain which the journalist is seen kissing Aldo Miyashiro. Now, the ex-reporter of “Once Machos” shared his experience facing one of his biggest fears.

What did Fiorella Retiz say on her platforms?

After reappearing on networks and not giving any clue of what he is currently doing, Fiorella Retiz uploaded a first video. In this short film, the reporter is seen traveling and experimenting with a water sport: “I swore I couldn’t, but I did. It takes a lot of core strength to keep your balance if you stand up; however, sitting down is a little easier, but they have to prepare those arms”.

A few days before, the former Click TV host had shared a snapshot in which a beautiful landscape can be seen. The photo was accompanied by the following message: “Look at this beauty, she deserved to be photographed, I think it’s a nice way to start.” It is worth mentioning that the journalist had deleted all her content after the ampay with Miyashiro.

Fiorella Retiz seems to close cycles in her life after deleting all her photos on networks. Photo: Instagram capture

What had Fiorella Retiz said after the ampay with Miyashiro?

Before making the sweeping changes to your networks, Fiorella Retiz publicly apologized for involvement with Aldo Miyashiro. According to the communicator, these images affected him to the point of wanting to isolate himself from everyone.

“I am very sorry for what has happened. I apologize to everyone involved. There are no words to express my pain and sorrow. I never thought I’d experience something like this. Now, alone and in shame, I will face the consequences. To everyone who knows me and has supported me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote.