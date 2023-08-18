Fiorella Retiz He categorically denied that he had casual encounters with Aldo Miyashiro before being sheltered on the terrace of Óscar del Portal’s house. According to the ex-reporter of ‘La banda del chino’ in ‘Magaly’s house’, She did not spend more than one meeting with respect to the one in which she was recorded with the producer in compromising situations. “At no time did I say departures, they have not seen me in a restaurant eating alone or hotel bills. The ampay is not an ‘exit’, it was a work meeting”, reiterated.

“Have you seen me with flowers and chocolates?” he asked the production during the interview session. In this regard, Magaly Medina questioned her statement related to the América TV presenter.

