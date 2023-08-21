Fiorella Retiz gave his opinion about Pedro Loli after Samahara Lobatón mentioned him in the fourth chapter of ‘Magaly’s house’. Melissa Klug’s daughter said that she had been romantically related to the cumbia singer, a rumor that she ruled out. “I don’t even know him,” said the influencer. The former reporter for “La banda del chino” heard what her partner said and decided to give her some advice.

“Oh no! He is a terrible cumbiambero, treats women badly and does not take care of his son. Oh no! Pedro Loli is terrible,” the communicator highlighted.

Is Fiorella Retiz still talking to Aldo Miyashiro?

‘Magaly’s house’ is the place of many firsts, such as Fiorella Retiz’s revelation about Aldo Miyashiro, with whom she starred in an AMPAY in 2022. The young woman was encouraged to answer if she still has communication with her former coworker.

Alfredo Benavides if they continued talking after the fact. “Don’t you talk to him anymore?” He questioned. “No, not me, absolutely nothing, naivety is over,” replied the reporter.

