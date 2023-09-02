Nothing was silent. Fiorella Retiz referred to Aldo Miyashiro for the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’. The former reporter does not keep the best memories of her previous friendship and employment relationship with the also film director, and she did not hesitate to let him notice with harsh statements against her. What did Fiorella say? Meet him in the following note.

What did Fiorella Retiz say about Aldo Miyashiro?

During the last edition of the ‘Magaly TV, the firm’last August 31, Fiorella Retiz He spoke about his times of friendship with Aldo Miyashiro. It is important to remember that the influencer was supported by kissing the actor last year.

However, when the ATV reporter asked Fiorella if there was a possibility that she and Aldo could solve their problems, Retiz emphatically denied it and even called him a bad person.

“Impossible, nothing will happen, absolutely nothing, he would not have the chance to communicate with me, totally ruled out, there is no possibility, my position is negative, there is no way”, declared Fiorella Retiz to the program Magaly Medina.

“I have the worst concept of Aldo, I couldn’t be friends with a bad person… I don’t wish him harm or the best, everyone receives what they deserve over time and I think they are already receiving it”admitted the participant of ‘Magaly’s house’.

During your stay at ‘La casa de Magaly’, Fiorella Retiz confessed to Andrés Hurtado how he met Aldo Miyashiro and what bond ended up uniting them until the so famous ampay of ‘Magaly TV, The Firm’.

“I worked with him since I was 18 years old. It was the moment in which we began to share a lot with the soccer team. Every weekend working together. We love to read, but we read a lot of soccer books and we spent hours and hours talking; good conversation and admiration”, said the sports journalist.

Will Fiorella Retiz appear in ‘JB en ATV’?

Fiorella Retiz will appear for the first time in the humorous program ‘JB en ATV’, where she will play herself. This occurs in the midst of speculation about an alleged romance between Alfredo Benavides and the former reporter of ‘La banda del chino’. The blonde will participate in a sketch next Saturday, September 2.

What did Fiorella Retiz say about the alleged affair with Alfredo Benavides?

Fiorella Retiz She was linked to the comic actor Alfredo Benavides due to their approaches in ‘La casa de Magaly’. Despite this, it was the same journalist who referred to the rumors that link her to the brother of Jorge Benavides.

When asked if she would like to start a relationship with Alfredo, she replied with a smile: “You never know.” The comment unleashed laughter from Benavides, who added: “From friendship to love there is a step. Prince Charming only happens once.”