Fiorella Retiz sat on the set of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ this September 7. In conversation with the popular “Urraca”, the member of “La casa de Magaly” made a public complaint against Aldo Miyashiro after receiving threats from the television host’s environment. “If something happens to me, all the blame is on him,” were the words of the former reporter for ‘La banda del Chino’ who was affected by this fact. Along these lines, the communicator revealed that she would ask for guarantees for her life.

Why did Fiorella Retiz accuse Aldo Miyashiro of manipulating her?

Fiorella Retiz recounted a complicated episode after the ampay with Aldo Miyashiro was broadcast. In this regard, the journalist revealed that a close friend of the host of “La banda del Chino” called her because she wanted to make an attempt on her life. “He told me ‘I need you to talk to him, he’s going to listen to you, he doesn’t want to communicate with anyone,'” said the communicator.

After that, Retiz communicated via WhatsApp with Miyashiro so that he would not commit this act. “Don’t make the easiest decision,” the reporter wrote to the host of ‘La banda del Chino’.

