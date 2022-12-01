Fiorella Retiz and Fiorella Mendez they moved away from television since they were protagonists of a double ampay with Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal. However, a few days ago, the former work colleagues met again at an event. The program “Magaly TV, the firm” broadcast the images in which well-known ex-soccer players such as ‘Chiquito’ Flores, ‘Puma’ Carranza, among others, also appear.

As reported by the host Magaly Medina, Fiorella Retiz now works as a communicator for a soccer tournament in which “Chiquito” Flores, “Puma” Carranza and other former “glories” of Peruvian football play. In the video, it is observed that they went to eat at a restaurant.