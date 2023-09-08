Fiorella retiz decided to sit down for the first time on a television program to talk about the bond she had with the host Aldo Miyashiro in 2021. The young woman chose the television program Magaly Medina and surprised by revealing that, after the ampay that she starred in with the driver, she called him to tell him that she had felt that he had ruined her life.

According to Fiorella, days after the images in which they both appear kissing were broadcast, she was able to speak directly with him and Aldo asked her not to go out and speak in front of the cameras about their relationship. Given this, she Fiorella responded emphatically: “I told him several rude things, I felt very attacked, I kept fighting with him, I told him that he was the worst, that I was sorry to have met him in my life and that he had really ruined my life“Retiz said, to later accept that after the driver’s request, he decided to remain silent and did not speak until now.

