Fiorella Pennano, one of the most recognized actresses of the local show, confessed that she wishes internationalize your career.

The artist said that she would like to be part of a series or movie produced by a streaming platform. However, he stated that for the moment he wants to record more seasons of the popular soap opera.

“First of all I want to continue making more seasons of Princesses, then to undertake in the international market and thus get to work on international platforms, such as Amazon, HBO and Netflix,” he explained.

Fiorella Pennano, who plays Blanca del BosqueHe was also very enthusiastic about the great reception that the América Televisión and PRO TV co-production has had.

“I feel very happy. I am very pleased that Peruvians are connecting with the project that has cost us so much to carry out in the middle of a pandemic. In fact, at one point we didn’t know if we were going to be able to continue with the recordings, so we had to put in a lot of effort to be able to carry it out and see that people like it, it is very gratifying, “he said.

Princesas has become one of the favorite programs of the Peruvian public. Last Wednesday, the telenovela managed to reach 20.4 rating points, for which it surpassed Back in the neighborhood with 19.3, La rosa de Guadalupe with 16.4 and Magaly TV, the firm with 12.5.

The telenovela starring Flavia Laos, Fiorella Pennano, Tatiana Calmell and Priscila Espinoza is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm through the live signal of América Televisión.

