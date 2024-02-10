He broke his silence! Karla Tarazona He spoke for the first time about the controversy that his ex-partner and father of his last child, Christian Domínguez, is currently experiencing. She pointed out that even though the leader of Gran Orquesta is in the public eye, their relationship as parents continues and that is why he continues to be captured in her home. Furthermore, she took the opportunity to expose the members of Domínguez's cumbia group about the infidelities towards Pamela Franco and towards her person at the time. But not only that, Karla also pointed out to Fiorella Méndez that she was aware of the unofficial relationships that the cumbiambero had.

YOU CAN SEE: Indirect to Domínguez? Cueva makes a peculiar comment at Pamela Franco's house: “The only one they serve like this”

What connection does Fiorella Méndez have with Christian Domínguez?

In the latest edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm', broadcast last Friday, February 9, Karla Tarazona was interviewed by reporters from the popular 'Urraca'. There, Karla specified that Méndez was also aware of the women Christian was dating. She also assured that Domínguez is the godfather of Méndez's businesses and that is why she has remained silent about the infidelities of Karla herself with Isabel Acevedo and Pamela Franco with Alexa Samamé.

“The orchestra always managed, including wives: orchestra and wives (laughs),” he said about the Gran Orquesta singers, who knew about Christian Domínguez's relationships. And he added: “But ask Fiorellita Méndez, who was even her godfather when she opened her stores”.

YOU CAN SEE: Nancy Cavagnari exposes Christian's infidelity with the actress from 'Nectar in Heaven': “They chapped and everything”

What did Karla Tarazona say about Christian Domínguez's infidelity?

At another time, Karla indicated that after the infidelity scandal in which she was immersed due to the relationship between Christian Domínguez and Isabel Acevedo, only a few musicians from the orchestra approached Panamericana Televisión years later, where she currently works, to apologize. Let us remember that, in 2017, Domínguez was supported by Acevedo, which meant the end of the symbolic marriage with Tarazona.

“Look, the only one who after years came here to the channel to apologize to me and behaved like a gentleman was Otoniel (Ríos). He asked to talk to me and told me 'Karla, you know what, I came here to apologize to you,'” and just like him… about five or six other people who were at that moment (at the Domínguez and Acevedo exits) asked me to apologize for the case,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina criticizes Christian Domínguez for victimizing himself: “The one who had to think about his family was you”

What happened between Christian Domínguez and Karla Tarazona?

In the case of Christian Dominguez, One of the most controversial moments was when Magaly Medina revealed an ampay that involved Christian Domínguez with Isabel Acevedo, also known as 'Chabelita'. This ampay was particularly significant because it exposed Domínguez's infidelity while he was in a relationship with Karla Tarazona.

That ampay between Domínguez and Isabel Acevedo generated a lot of controversy and was one of the most talked about media scandals in the field of Peruvian entertainment. The revelation of this infidelity by Magaly Medina's program was a turning point in the relationship between Christian Domínguez and Karla Tarazona, contributing to their final separation. The media coverage of this event highlighted the difficulties in Domínguez's relationship with Tarazona and marked the beginning of his public relationship with Isabel Acevedo.

#Fiorella #Méndez #relationship #unites #Christian #Domínguez #Karla #Tarazona