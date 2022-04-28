Magaly Medina He does not intend to miss any detail that shows a possible romance between Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez. During last Tuesday, April 26, the presenter was surprised to publicly show the records of the Britania hotel, a point in which the sports commentator and the journalist would have met repeatedly before the ampay that Aldo Miyashiro starred in.

Until now, Méndez has not commented on the matter, as the driver of “La banda del Chino” and his former reporter did. Nevertheless, Samuel Suarez made a surprise revelation on his famous account instarandula. The entertainment journalist assured that Pedro Loli’s ex-wife was going to release her this week through the América TV signal.

Samuel Suárez assures that Fiorella Méndez desisted from giving her defenses

“ Just yesterday I was talking to a friend of Fiorella Méndez and she said ‘hey, and when are you going to talk’, ‘no, most likely this week, but it’s going to be through 4’, she told me. And I, yes of course, anyway ”, he indicated in his stories.

However, ‘Samu’ assured that after the images revealed on “Magaly TV, the firm” he sees it unlikely that Fiorella Méndez will make a public appearance. “I doubt very much that this week he will speak on the 4th, neither this one nor the other one,” she added.

What did Magaly Medina show in her last program?

The latest edition ofMagaly TV, the firm” returned to have Óscar del Portal, Fiorella Méndez and their supposed romance as protagonists. The controversial driver obtained, thanks to the investigative work of her team, the records of the Britania hotel where both would have coincided on more than one occasion.

After the revelation of these tests, Medina attacked Aldo Miyashirowho days before had assured that the commentator and the journalist had not had any relationship on the day of his ampay.

‘Samu’ congratulated Magaly for the ampay of Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez

Previously, Samuel Suarez had spoken about the new data that Magaly Medina has been launching in order to confirm a possible romance between Oscar del Portal Y Fiorella Mendez, since before being registered for the first time. The celebrity influencer does not hesitate to give credit to the famous “Urraca” for all the information published on the subject.

“Once again, the ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ team managed to get all the media to make content with their news again; I mean, it’s that simple, you can’t cover it up, you can’t say that it doesn’t exist because it’s a ‘mega bomb’ again”, he commented.