Fiorella Méndez and Pedro Loli surprised the public with their separation. This is because it happened very shortly after the cumbiambero asked for her hand.

The couple had a long seven-year romance in which they kept a low profile. Unfortunately, scandals marked their last months together and precipitated the end of their union.

How did Fiorella Méndez and Pedro Loli meet?

The television host and the singer began a friendship through social networks. Their bond became closer and closer until on February 8, 2014 they confirmed their relationship.

In 2019 they announced that they were expecting their first child. Everything seemed to be going well, even the interpreter proposed to his girlfriend in a romantic moment at Disneyland shortly before she gave birth.

Why did Fiorella Méndez and Pedro Loli separate?

Despite the fact that they seemed to be experiencing one of the best moments of their relationship, everything fell apart when Pedro Loli was captured by cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

He was with a young woman in his truck, who claimed to have an affair with the cumbia singer. That did not stop there, but Two other women came out to say that they had had loving contact with the interpreter.

Jamileth, 19, admitted this situation in front of cameras: “I knew. I feel bad. I feel sensitive, I know that at some point the same thing will happen to me (…). He told me: ‘Don’t feel bad, I’m not with her’”

Another young woman of the same age stated that Pedro Loli was going to see her at her house and that they were “friends with benefits”. “I felt bad when I found out (that I had a partner). He’s a liar.” held.

Added to this, one more woman confessed that she had sexual relations with Pedro Loli. “By the time we were in his truck in the back, he started kissing me more, touching me more and it flowed there,” she recounted.

Pedro Loli apologized to Fiorella Méndez on national television

The cumbiambero was participating at that time in “The perfect duo” and took advantage of the reality cameras to apologize to the mother of his son.

“Unfortunately, I am a very trusting person and there are people who take advantage of that and my friendship (…). I don’t care about anyone other than my family, what I want to apologize for the bad time, for the exposure, because they don’t deserve that.” Loli expressed. The ex-partner reconciled due to the birth of her son, but they broke up shortly after.

What did Pedro Loli say about the lawsuit filed by Fiorella Méndez?

For his part, Pedro Loli clarified that he has never neglected his duty as a father. “The only thing I can tell you is that my son has never lacked nor will he lack anything. I am not going to touch the subject anymore, since I think that family problems are fixed at home, “replied the Grupo 5 singer.

Fiorella Méndez willing to go to trial with Pedro Loli

While Fiorella Méndez assured that she is a working woman and that she is only asking that the rights of her son be respected.

“People who know me really know what a jack of all trades I’ve been since before I had my baby. I don’t feel well and the only thing I’m going to do is ensure my son’s safety, it’s the only thing, ”she pointed out for“ Love and fire ”.