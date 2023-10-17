In the episode of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, this Monday, October 16, the participants were fighting to save themselves from the sentence, one of them was Fiorella Cayo, who starred in a moment that worried everyone. It turns out that, during the preparation of the first dish of the night, the ‘Torbellino’ member was using the blender as part of the process, but at one point she decided to put a spoon in to try to move the contents of the appliance. Immediately, the judges warned her not to do it because the device was on.

Since the actress did not listen to what they said to her, Monica Zevalloswho was close to his companion, reprimanded her for what she did: “Fiorella, don’t put the spoon in (…). Fiorella, you want us all to be electrocuted or for you to fly away. For the love of God, dear, do things right”, said. It seems that the member of the Cayo sisters would not be focused, since previously judges Giacomo and Javier gave her some recommendations, but she continued talking without paying attention to the tips.