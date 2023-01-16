fiorella key was pronounced after the end of Miss Universe 2022 in which Alessia Rovegno only managed to qualify in the top 16. Despite the triumph of the American R’Bonney Gabriel, the dancer considered that her niece was a worthy representative and left the country very high . Through a publication on her social networks, the sister of Barbara Cayo he dedicated a few words to the model. “My chest swells with pride. Tremendous representative,” she said.

“ If it was about leaving Peru high, I think Ale left it high . The whole world can see that the Peruvian woman is noble, intelligent, beautiful, elegant, sweet. Today, Ale transmits this experience that she has had full of learning, it has made her a stronger, empowered woman and a great representative of what a woman should be, ”she continued.

“So very proud of you, my precious Ale, all of Peru is proud of you, tremendous process that you have gone through tremendous things that have happened, strong, beautiful, giving everything”, concluded Fiorella Cayo.

Fiorella Cayo happy that Miss Venezuela has reached the top 3 of Miss Universe

Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and the United States went to the final stretch of Miss Universe 2022. This fact moved Fiorella Cayo. “Peru is full of Venezuela, so if he wins, we should also feel represented and happy,” she said.

“I think that finally we are all one, we are going to support Venezuela, I hope it wins,” said Cayo, who assured that he has many Venezuelan friends who currently reside in the capital.

Who were the delegates from Venezuela who were one step away from obtaining the crown? Photo: Composition LR/ El Observador/ ABC.

This was the parade in Alessia Rovegno’s gala dress

Alessia Rovegno dazzled when she paraded in a gala dress in silver tones and with beading, unlike the preliminary gala in which she opted for a red dress with several Swarovski crystals, which would be valued at $480.

Miss Universe: this was Hugo García’s reaction to seeing Alessia Rovegno move to the top 16

Hugo García traveled with Alessia Rovegno’s family to New Orleans to see the model compete in Miss Universe 2022. On the day of the main ceremony, the ex-reality boy went live on his Instagram account to show all the details. His reaction to hearing his girlfriend’s name in the top 16 went viral.