Fiorella Cayo was one of the participants in the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and his time on the cooking reality show was not without criticism from the format’s followers. Now, last Tuesday, November 28, the ‘Torbellino’ actress was the contestant who was eliminated from the Latina culinary show and, on social networks, various users agreed with the decision, but many alleged that she should have left several years ago. episodes.

What did Fiorella Cayo say after being eliminated from ‘The Great Chef’?

On the last night of elimination of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra and Fiorella Cayo experienced a moment of tension, since only one of them would continue on the program. Finally, the judges decided to give the sports commentator a chance, so the actress said goodbye to the competition permanently.

“Particularly today, I feel happy to leave because I learned that, in life, the best time to let go is when you know you gave it your all. It’s time to let go, keep moving forward and learning. So thank you, I loved meeting you, with your resondradas (Giacomo Bocchio), which sometimes I liked and other times I didn’t. Thanks to the entire production,” said the artist before leaving.

Did Fiorella Cayo respond to her detractors?

After the episode was broadcast in which Fiorella Cayo was eliminated from ‘The Great Chef’, the singer uploaded some videos on her social networks, in which she seemed very happy, even though she left the show. Latin. In addition, she was proud of the learning she obtained in the culinary field. However, she also sent a message to her detractors, who in recent weeks asked that she be removed from the program and even alleged that there was favoritism towards her.

“Thanks to ‘The Great Chef’, because I already learned to cook in front of all the judges, all those who do not have tolerance and patience (…). I read someone who is upset that he is always happy and optimistic, I laughed so much. That is to say, there are people who are bothered by the joy and optimism of others, why? (…) Of course it is possible, I am filled with God, I am grateful for the good and the bad. I feel happy, I love them and I am reading them (your comments from him) And to those who write ugly things, calm down, let off steam, relax, they don’t affect me.”, he expressed on Instagram.

