Fiorella Cayo appeared on social networks to send a thoughtful message to netizens about infidelity. In her speech, the actress, who made her separation from Miguel Labarthe public, mentioned that many times these cases of betrayal arise because people are weak and have no values. Therefore, she exhorted mothers —she also included herself— to know how to educate and instill principles in their children, since these are not very well practiced by young people and adults.

Through her Instagram stories, the national actress left some videos about what infidelity means to her. In addition, she mentioned that she needs courage to know how to face disloyalty on the part of her partner. Is this the message for her friend Érika Villalobos after Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay?

What did the actress say about infidelity?

The artist began with a call to mothers, to whom she made it clear that strong and not weak children must be raised. “This is a call to all the mothers of Peru and the world. We have to create strong men with life, not cowards or weak. It’s not a dick the one who takes the turn, is mentally and emotionally weak. We create stronger men.” he pointed.

Fiorella Cayo called on mothers and women to help break patterns that are wrong with children. Photo: Fiorella Cayo/Instagram.

Along the same lines, she assured that she is not a feminist who seeks to criticize men, but who is addressing women and mothers. “I am not the empowered feminist woman who wants to screw men, not at all. This is a call to women. We have to educate our children better, it is a call for all of us, and even for me, we have to show them and help them cut chains and patterns that are wrong. Help them treat a woman,” she said.

Fiorella Cayo recommends instilling values ​​in children