Fiorella Cayo appeared on social networks to send a thoughtful message to netizens about infidelity. In her speech, the actress, who made her separation from Miguel Labarthe public, mentioned that many times these cases of betrayal arise because people are weak and have no values. Therefore, she exhorted mothers —she also included herself— to know how to educate and instill principles in their children, since these are not very well practiced by young people and adults.
Through her Instagram stories, the national actress left some videos about what infidelity means to her. In addition, she mentioned that she needs courage to know how to face disloyalty on the part of her partner. Is this the message for her friend Érika Villalobos after Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay?
What did the actress say about infidelity?
The artist began with a call to mothers, to whom she made it clear that strong and not weak children must be raised. “This is a call to all the mothers of Peru and the world. We have to create strong men with life, not cowards or weak. It’s not a dick the one who takes the turn, is mentally and emotionally weak. We create stronger men.” he pointed.
Along the same lines, she assured that she is not a feminist who seeks to criticize men, but who is addressing women and mothers. “I am not the empowered feminist woman who wants to screw men, not at all. This is a call to women. We have to educate our children better, it is a call for all of us, and even for me, we have to show them and help them cut chains and patterns that are wrong. Help them treat a woman,” she said.
Fiorella Cayo recommends instilling values in children
According to the singer, many values have been lost in society, as these are an important part of raising children. “It is a matter of commitment to our country, because it seems that the principles are in the last row, the priorities are very upset. Finally, we must make it a priority as people. (…) According to what we want for our life, we must act, but act loyally and with the truth. You have to be more honest, loyalty. Eye, It takes courage to be honest, because it is very easy not to face how it really is with its pros and cons. But you have to do them because that’s where human strength lies, ”she concluded.
