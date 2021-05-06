Fiorella Cayo is the new income of Back to the neighborhood and will appear for the first time in the tuned telenovela this Thursday, May 6. The actress will share scenes with her son Facundo Oliva, who joined the series in early April.

América Televisión presented a preview of what will be seen in the expected chapter and in it you can see the incursion of the also dancer playing, coincidentally, the mother of the character of her heir.

Although no more details have been mentioned about his interpretation in the program, it was evident that he will come to the ‘neighborhood’ to defend ‘Matteo Ganoza’ (Facundo Oliva) from a heavy joke by ‘Lily’ and ‘Anita’, played by Merly Morello and Melania Urbina respectively.

So far it is not known if Fiorella Cayo will be a recurring figure in the novel or if it is a special participation of the former member of Torbellino.

Fiorella Cayo: this was the debut of his son Facundo in Back to the neighborhood

Facundo Oliva, one of Fiorella Cayo’s heirs, became the new face of Back to the Neighborhood and debuted in the popular series in early April. The young actor and singer plays Matteo Ganoza, a new neighbor in the San José neighborhood.

In his first appearance in the production of America Television, the new ‘neighborhood hunk’ stole the glances and sighs of characters like Lily, Michelle and Toti.

Fiorella Cayo, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.