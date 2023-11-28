‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It has been attracting more and more fans due to its innovative format and its charismatic participants. However, the competition also gets more complicated with each new episode. Unfortunately, in the latest edition of the program, Fiorella Cayo He failed to captivate the jury and was eliminated from the competition.

“I feel happy to leave today because they say it’s good to let go when you’ve given everything. “I’m leaving happy.” Fiorella said moved. In addition to this, his colleagues supported him because of his qualities as a person.. Nelly Rosinelli He also had some heartfelt words for the actress: “Despite all the negative comments and all the criticism you received on the internet, you came here with the best attitude and cooked…whether you cooked well or not, that didn’t matter.”