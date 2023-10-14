The fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ keeps Peruvian families in expectation and in this edition Christian Ysla, Fiorella Cayo, Gino Pesaressi, Tilsa Lozano, Giancarlo Granda and Renato Rossini faced each other in the kitchen of the culinary reality show. They had to prepare ‘Huevotón’ (five types of eggs) and, with it, a succulent dessert. The juries Javier Masías, Giacomo Bocchio and Nelly Rossinelli They gave them some advice to prepare better, but unfortunately it was not the night of Fiorella Cayo, Giancarlo Granda and Renato Rossini Jr.

It is worth saying that tonight was Mauricio Mesones as host of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, replacing José Peláez, who announced his absence for a few days due to carrying out personal projects. “It has been an honor to return to this kitchen, thank you for the opportunity,” said the ‘Cariñito’ singer excitedly.