The actress fiorella key He was upset with the “Love and Fire” reporters for recording the passionate kiss with a mysterious man.

He did not tolerate it! fiorella key She got upset with the “Love and Fire” reporters after she was caught passionately kissing a mysterious man in public. The hosts of the program, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter, did not hesitate to criticize the eldest of the Cayo sisters, making jokes on the subject and claiming that they are allowed to record on the streets of Lima. During the program, all the images of the passionate moment were broadcast.

The complete images of Fiorella Cayo’s passionate kiss

“Love and fire” did not hesitate to transmit the complete video that a reporter captured from fiorella key. In this clip, you can see that Alessia Rovegno’s aunt wiped her face, apparently she was crying in front of the young man and she did not hesitate to comfort her.

“Oh no, she starts to cry. Did she think that she would never find love again? He kisses her on the forehead to stop her runny nose. She already dries those tears, but he got tired of so much crying,” he said. listen in note

Fiorella Cayo’s reaction after being captured by “Love and Fire”

The “Love and Fire” reporters went looking for Fiorella Cayo to consult her about her new lover and she was outraged by the subject, pointing out that they did not have to record it: “Don’t go too far. They have no right to get me a picture of a passionate kiss that I have every right to have. I will not give any statement.”

What did Rodrigo González think about Fiorella Cayo’s behavior?

“Suddenly she has become annoyed. Don’t we have the right? She has the right to tap into her house and we don’t have the right to interfere, but if you tap on the street, we have every right guaranteed by the law to record you. Why? Do you bother, Fiorella?”, were the words of Rodrigo González before the expression of fiorella key.

Fiorella Cayo was attracted to Rodrigo González in the past

On February 7th, “Love and Fire” communicated with fiorella key and he told some details about the alleged affair he had with André Castañeda; However, she surprised the viewers by revealing that at some point she was attracted to the popular ‘Peluchín’: I always saw you very hot, I said: ‘How cool is this boy’”.

Fiorella Cayo spoke about “flirting” with André Castañeda

After being seen very close with Andre Castaneda In recent weeks, Fiorella Cayo clarified what her real situation is with the former reality boy. Alessia Rovegno’s aunt spoke with “Love and fire” and this is what she said. The actress assured that she only has “a beautiful friendship” with André and that, for the moment, she is calm.

Who would be the new lover of Fiorella Cayo?

As reported by El Popular, the man who is seen giving Fiorella Cayo a passionate kiss on public roads is called Javier Carulla Arribas. He has private social networks, but judging by his profile photo, it would be the same man seen in the images released by the “Love and Fire” program.

Who is Fiorella Cayo’s ex-husband?

Fiorella Cayo was married to Miguel Labarthe from the end of 2018 until April 2022. He is a professional and connoisseur of marketing and social networks. So much so that he has obtained the position of purchasing manager in companies such as Saga Falabella and also worked at Oechsle.